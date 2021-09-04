New Book Claims US Funded Wuhan Lab Suspected As Pandemic Originator

A HarperCollins book out later this month from an award-winning Australian journalist claims the US funded the Wuhan, China lab suspected of being the source of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lab was engaged in a secret project to identify viruses with pandemic potential.

In What Really Happened in Wuhan: the Cover-Ups, the Conspiracies and the Classified Research by Sharri Markson, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and a scientist, Shi Zhengli, are the main focus. Zhengli, known as “Batwoman” for her sampling thousands of bats in remote caves, was part of China’s own version of the Global Virome Project (GVP), which was tasked with identifying all of the planet’s viruses with pandemic potential.

But China’s lab had poor safety practices and no US oversight on the project. Worse, little international cooperation or oversight was permitted by Chinese authorities. The book claims that work at the lab was funded by the US National Institute of Health, along with the National Science Foundation of China.

In her book, Markson noted, “So a laboratory working with the most lethal pathogens known to humankind had effectively cut off collaboration with the international community.”