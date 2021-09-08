Bob Odenkirk Back At Work On ‘Better Call Saul’ After Heart Attack

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is back at the office, less than two months after suffering a heart attack on the set of the AMC series.

Odenkirk took to Twitter on Wednesday with a photo of him in the makeup chair on the show’s Albuquerque set, transforming back to Jimmy McGill, his character in the Breaking Bad spinoff.

“Back to work on Better Call Saul!” he wrote this morning. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

The 58-year-old actor and two-time Emmy winner collapsed on the set July 27 and was rushed to the hospital. It was later confirmed that he had a heart attack, with Odenkirk saying he had a blockage that was fixed without surgery.

Odenkirk had filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul when he collapsed. He later thanked AMC and Sony TV for their “next level” support and said he would take a beat before returning.

