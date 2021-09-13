Bo Burnham Sets One Emmy Record For ‘Inside’, Eyes Another

Bo Burnham won his first Emmy x 3 at the Sunday Creative Arts ceremony for his Netflix musical comedy special Inside, claiming the trophies for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special.

Burnham, who was not on hand to accept his awards, was the sole winner in all three categories. (He was the sole nominee in all five categories Inside was up for Sunday.) Burnham is believed to be the first individual with three solo Primetime Emmy awards in one year.

Bo Burnham: Inside will be competing for one final award at the main Emmy telecast on Sunday, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), for which Burnham is nominated alongside producer Josh Senior. Should Inside win, Burnham will tie the record for most Emmys by an individual in a single year, 4, currently held by Dan Levy, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Moira Demos.

Burnham’s Netflix debut, Inside launched May 30 and subsequently got a limited theatrical run, which was extended. The special’s accompanying album, Bo Burnham: Inside (The Songs), was released on June 9. After just one day of availability, the soundtrack album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Comedy Albums chart.

