‘BMF’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal By Starz

Just four days after its strong Season 1 premiere, Starz has ordered a second season of drama series BMF (aka Black Mafia Family) from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power, Power Book II: Ghost, For Life) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power).

BMF debuted as the No. 1 premiere on the Starz app this year, according to the premium cabler, and based on preliminary reporting, the episode also ranks as one of the most highly engaged series premieres ever across OTT platforms. The series premiered worldwide across all Starz platforms, including on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, and day and date internationally on the StarzPlay premium streaming platform across Europe, Latin America and Japan.

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like BMF that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”

BMF stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory; along with Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa Myles Truitt and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris, La La Anthony appear in recurring roles.

Jackson excutive produces via his G-Unit Film and Television banner along with showrunner and writer Huggins. Tasha Smith (Empire, Power) serves as director and executive producer. Heather Zuhlke joins as an executive producer on the sophomore season with Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements who are both set to return to executive produce. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.