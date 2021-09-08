Original ‘Blues Clues’ Host Steve Burns Appears In Touching 25th Anniversary Video – Watch

On the occasion of the show’s 25th anniversary, Nick Jr. posted a long-awaited update from original Blues Clues host Steve Burns today. Burns’ character left the show way back in 2002, ostensibly to go to college. The new video has already been viewed over 6 million times.

“You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” said Burns, who was once again clad in his familiar green-striped shirt. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. Here’s my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Because I realize that was kind of abrupt.”

Burns went on to explain what happened to his character.

“I just kinda got up and went to college. And that was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

Striking an empathetic tone, he continued.

“And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it’s just, it’s just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues, and now, it’s what? Student loans, and jobs and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.”

“I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help. And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool,” said Burns. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Watch the sweet video below.