Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Declares That He’s Cancer-Free After Stage 4 Diagnosis

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus, who was facing a Stage 4 lymphoma diagnosis, had some good news for fans today: he’s been declared cancer-free by his oncologist.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” Hoppus wrote in an Instagram post today. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

Hoppus, 49, still faces some medical monitoring. Stage 4 cancer means the disease has spread to other parts of the body. Blood cancers like lymphoma are staged differently, though, and may not always form solid tumors elsewhere.

“Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal,” Hoppus wrote. “But today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”

He then joked, “Can I get a W in the chat?”

Friends and family were ecstatic in reaction to the news. Hoppus has been posting his journey on social media for months.