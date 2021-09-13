Bleecker Street Picks Up Tribeca Film Festival Title ‘India Sweets And Spices’

Bleecker Street has landed the U.S. rights to filmmaker Geeta Malik’s new comedy India Sweets and Spices, which made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. A theatrical release of November 19 has been set.

Bleecker Street

In the movie, Alia Kapur (Sophia Ali) returns to her family’s posh suburban New Jersey home after a year away at college and upends their well-ordered life with her brash independence. After befriending Varun (Rish Shah), the handsome son of the new owners of the local Indian grocery, she invites his family to a dinner party where family secrets are revealed. Alia’s surprise turns to rebellion when she uncovers secrets about both her parents that push her toward a daring and ultimately hilarious confrontation. Also starring are Manisha Koirala, Adil Hussain, Deepti Gupta and Ved Sapru.

“India Sweets and Spices is a film so close to my heart, and I’m thrilled to be working with such a passionate team at Bleecker Street,” said writer-director Malik. “I know we’re in great hands for sharing our movie with the world.”

Madison Wells and SK Global Entertainment produced and financed the picture. Producers are Naomi Despres (Lizzie), Sidney Kimmel (Hell or High Water), John Penotti (Crazy Rich Asians) and Gigi Pritzker (The Eyes of Tammy Faye). EPs are Adrian Alperovich, Kilian Kerwin, Mark O’Connor, Bruce Toll, and Rachel Shane.

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and CAA, alongside SK Global’s and Madison Wells’ respective heads of business affairs, Brian Kornreich and Steve Tsoneff.

Bleecker Street recently released Together starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, the docu The Loneliest Whale, the Sundance comedy Dream Horse starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, Together Together with Ed Helms and Patti Harrison, and the Colin Firth-Stanley Tucci film Supernova.