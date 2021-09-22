‘Black Friday’: Bruce Campbell Alien Invasion Pic Gets U.S. Deal Via Screen Media

Screen Media has nabbed North American rights to Black Friday, an alien invasion holiday horror film starring Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth), Ryan Lee (Goosebumps), Michael Jai White (Arrow) and Stephen Peck, ahead of its Fantastic Fest world premiere, with plans for a day-and-date release in November.

Casey Tebo’s film, penned by Andy Greskoviak, takes place on the busiest shopping night of the year, watching as a group of disgruntled toy store employees are forced to defend themselves from legions of holiday shoppers, who have been turned into monstrous creatures by a mysterious alien parasite.

Warner Davis produced the pic, with Greskoviak exec producing via his company MFW Manufacturing.

“When Andy sent me this script, it was such a blast!” said Tebo. “It reminded me of some of my favorite holiday horror movies like Gremlins or Krampus. I could see myself running to a midnight showing to see this with other horror fans, and at the same time, I could see my kids watching it at a sleepover with their friends. It’s imaginative, original, scary, fun, and the right bit of ridiculous – and that’s all the things I want to see in a movie!”

“With elevated thrills, a stellar ensemble cast, and undeniable entertainment value, Black Friday is the kind of original content that Screen Media aspires to bring to our audiences,” added a spokesperson for the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company. “We can’t wait to unleash this clever horror film, just in time for its namesake holiday.”

Recent titles released by Screen Media include Lina Roessler’s Best Sellers, starring Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine; Chase Palmer’s Naked Singularity starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke; and SK Dale’s thriller Till Death, starring Megan Fox. Previous releases include the Barry Pepper thriller Trigger Point; Simon West’s disaster film Skyfire; and Nicolas Cage genre-bender Willy’s Wonderland.

Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, and Logan Taylor, Manager of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, negotiated the acquisition deal with The Gersh Agency’s Jay Cohen on behalf of the filmmakers.