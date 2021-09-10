Billy Bob Thornton Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

Billy Bob Thornton has signed on to guest star in Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series 1883 on Paramount+. It’s set to launch on Sunday, December 19 on the ViacomCBS streaming service.

Thornton will play Marshal Jim Courtright alongside previously announced cast members Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Featured cast also includes Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

1883 hails from MTV Entertainment Studios, with production partners 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

Thornton recently wrapped production on the fourth season of his Amazon series Goliath. On the big screen, he recently starred in the Sam Taylor-Johnson drama A Million Little Pieces. He’ll next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas. He is repped by WME, Media Talent Group and Myman Greenspan.