‘Big Mouth’s Maya Rudolph Wins Second Consecutive Emmy For Voicing Connie The Hormone Monstress

Maya Rudolph landed her second voice-over Emmy in a row for her role as Connie The Hormone Monstress in Big Mouth.

The Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance award was her third Emmy overall, having won last year’s Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on SNL.

Rudolph beat Jessica Walter, who secured a posthumous nod for her work on FX’s Archer, Stacey Abrams for her work on Black-ish, Julie Andrews for her work as Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton, Central Park’s Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci and Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane.

Big Mouth itself lost out in the main Animation category, being beaten by Adult Swim’s Genndy Tartaovsky’s Primal.

Rudolph’s Connie is the counterpart to the boys’ Hormone Monster, who encourages their female peers to lean into their sexuality. Created by Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll and Mark Levin, Big Mouth centers on teenage friends who find their lives complicated by the highs and lows of puberty.

The show has been renewed through to its sixth season after a bumper order in 2019 and there are spinoffs in the works including Human Resources.

She won the show’s A Very Special 9/11 Episode.

Rudolph called the award a “really nice surprise”, adding that the animated series gave her “this gift of being free and sexy and nasty and honest and emotional and talking about all of these human things in the form of a very hairy lady monster”.

She said it was a “complete joy” to co-create the character, saying “playing her is like having some sort of alter ego, like having a kind of Sasha Fierce. You get to be cooler and looser”.

She joked that she spent much of the pandemic sweating as a result of having to record under blankets from home, setting up teepees on tripods. “Knowing we were recording the show through the pandemic was actually a kind of saving grace and helped give a sense of normalcy that was really comforting for me,” she added.