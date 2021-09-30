‘Big Brother’ Ties With ‘The Masked Singer’ & ‘Survivor’ To Top Wednesday Demo, Finale Down From Season Opener

Big Brother wrapped up its 23rd Season with a history-making moment. The CBS competition series crowed its first Black winner as Wisconsin attorney Xavier Prather walked away victorious. Per fast nationals, Big Brother‘s two-hour Season 23 finale earned a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.47M, placing it in a three-way ratings tie with The Masked Singer (0.9, 4.28M) and Survivor (0.9, 5.69M) in the previous hour, which both dipped slightly from last Thursday.

Despite the show’s historical moment, the Season 23 finale slipped one tenth in demo rating and approximately 13% in viewership from its season opener in July (1.0, 4.01M). Wednesday’s show was also down from the Season 22 finale.

Taking in the most viewers of Wednesday primetime was the latest episode of Chicago Fire on NBC (0.8, 7.08M). The 9 p.m. drama gave NBC enough of a pop in the second primetime hour for 10 o’clock’s Chicago P.D. (0.7, 6.06M) to remain somewhat close behind Chicago Med (0.7, 6.46M)earlier in the evening. Week two in to the new seasons and NBC’s Chicago trio seems pretty stable from their premieres.

As was the case last week, Fox’s newbie Alter Ego couldn’t carry over the same enthusiasm for The Masked Singer, dropping four tenths in demo and slipping by nearly two million viewers from its lead-in.

Over at ABC, primetime remained steady with The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years and The Conners all earning a 0.5 demo rating. Of the half-hour family programs, The Conners was the most-watched, bringing in 3.35 million viewers. The night fizzled out with the latest installment of A Million Little Things (0.3, 2.01M), which kept steady from its Season 4 premiere.

At the CW, In the Dark saw a bit of a bump, rising two tenths and nearly 68% in viewers from last week.