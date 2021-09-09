‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ Returns To CBS For Season 3

There will be a new horde of celebrities entering the Big Brother house.

CBS has renewed Big Brother: Celebrity Edition for a third season and will air it in winter 2022.

This comes after the two previous seasons of the celebrity spinoff of the long-running reality series aired in 2018 and 2019.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

The winter edition of the format also will stream on Paramount+, where fans will be able to watch the 24/7 live feed of the house that is outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones.

The first season, which aired in 2018, featured the likes of Omarosa Manigault Newman, Mark McGrath and Shannon Elizabeth, while the second season featured the likes of Anthony Scaramucci, Dina Lohan, Tom Green, Ryan Lochte and Tamar Braxton.

Season 23 of Big Brother is currently airing on CBS.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.