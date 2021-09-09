Ben Kingsley, Jane Curtin & More Board Marc Turtletaub’s Feature ‘Jules’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Ben Kingsley, 2x Emmy winner Jane Curtin, Harriet Harris and Zoë Winters are starring in the Marc Turtletaub directed Big Beach production Jules, Deadline can report first. Production is already underway in New Jersey on the pic.

The pic, written by Gavin Steckler (Comedy Central’s Review), is about an unusual and unexpected visitor who brings together several people living in a small city in rural Western Pennsylvania.

Jane Curtin Sunshine Sachs

Turtletaub, who is also the head of Big Beach, is known for his directorial work on the film Puzzle in addition to his producing and executive producing credits which include the Independent Spirit Award-winning film The Farewell starring Awkwafina, the Oscar nominated Tom Hanks Sony feature A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the Oscar nominated Jeff Nichols movie Loving starring Ruth Negga, and 2x Oscar winning movie Little Miss Sunshine. Big Beach next has Ry Russo Young’s docuseries Nuclear Family premiering on HBO later in September.

Harriet Harris Simon Pauly

Watch on Deadline

Producers of Jules are Debbie Liebling (Plus One, 65, Pen15) Andy Daly, Michael B. Clark, Alex Turtletaub and Marc Turtletaub. David Bausch is executive producing.

Kingsley recently reprised his Marvel character Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings which has grossed over $106M stateside. He’ll play the role of Milton Robinson in Jules. He won the Best Actor Oscar in 1983 for Ghandi and was nominated another three times at the Academy Awards for Bugsy and Sexy Beast (Supporting Actor) and House of Sand and Fog (Best Actor). He is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.

Zoe Winters Zack Dezon

Saturday Night Live alum Curtin starred recently in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and The Spy Who Dumped Me. She’ll play the role of Joyce in Jules. Curtin is repped by ICM.

Harris’ credits include Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, BetaFilm series Atlantic Crossing and Netflix’s Ratched. She’ll play the part of Sandy. She is repped by BRS/GAGE Talent Agency.

Winters, who plays Denise in the film, has starred on HBO’s Succession, Paramount+’s The Good Fight, CBS’ Madam Secretary and Amazon’s Hunters. She is repped by TalentWorks and Darlene Kaplan Entertainment.

Big Beach is represented by Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo. Marc Turtletaub is repped by Cullen Conly at Mosaic.