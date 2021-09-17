‘Hypnotic’: Hala Finley Joins Ben Affleck & Alice Braga In Robert Rodriguez Action-Thriller, Cameras Roll This Month In Texas

EXCLUSIVE: We Can Be Heroes and Man With A Plan star Hala Finley is joining Oscar winner Ben Affleck and Alice Braga (Queen Of The South) in Robert Rodriguez action-thriller Hypnotic, which is due to get underway on Monday 27 September in Austin, Texas.

The movie will follow a detective (Affleck) who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter (Finley) and a secret government program.

Pic is written by Sin City and Alita: Battle Angel filmmaker Rodriguez and Max Borenstein. Rodriguez, Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov and his colleagues Guy Danella and John Graham are producing with Mark Gill’s Solstice Studios.

Fast-rising child star Finley will next be seen in Anna Gutto’s Paradise Highway with Morgan Freeman and Juliette Binoche and Shelter alongside Zazie Beetz and Melissa Leo. She is best known for playing Emme Burns on four seasons of Man With A Plan on CBS alongside Friends star Matt LeBlanc. She recently teamed with Rodriguez on Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes.

Finley is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency, Atlas Artists and attorney Stewart Brookman.