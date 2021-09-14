‘Bel-Air’: Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan & Jordan L. Jones Among 8 Cast In Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Drama Reboot

Peacock’ Bel-Air, a contemporary reimagining of the ’90s Will Smith sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has set its main cast. Joining previously cast newcomer Jabari Banks, who will succeed Smith as Will, are these fellow series regulars:

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Adrian Holmes (At That Age) as Phillip Banks. The role was played by James Avery on Fresh Prince;

Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) as Vivian Banks (played by Janet Hubert/Daphne Maxwell Reid);

Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight) as Carlton Banks (played by Alfonso Ribeiro);

Coco Jones (Let It Shine) as Hilary Banks (played by Karyn Parsons);

Akira Akbar (We Can Be Heroes) as Ashley Banks (played by Tatyana M. Ali);

Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game) as Geoffrey (played by Joseph Marcell);

Jordan L. Jones (Rel) as Jazz (played by DJ Jazzy Jeff);

Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) as Lisa (played by Nia Long)

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air, which has a two-season order, is a serialized one-hour dramatic take on the 1990-96 sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.

Bel-Air, based on Morgan Cooper’s popular fan film that re-envisions the original series, hails from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television. T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Morgan Cooper directs and serves as co-writer and executive producer. Also executive producing are Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and Andy & Susan Borowitz. Westbrook Studios and Universal TV serve as the studios. The series will be filmed in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Holmes is repped by Greene Talent and Play Management. Freeman is repped by Buchwald, One Entertainment and Granderson Des Rochers. Sholotan is repped by Buchwald and Endorse Management Group. Coco Jones is repped by CAA and M88. Akbar is repped by Paradigm, Moxie Artists Management, and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Akingbola is repped by Hamilton Hodell and A3 Artists. Jordan L. Jones is repped by Main Title Entertainment and UTA. Simone Joy Jones is repped by Buchwald and Zero Gravity.