Broadway Comes Together For Concert Capping Off Curtain Up! Times Square Festival: 18 Musicals & 5 Plays Will Participate

The three-day Curtain Up! festival in Times Square later this month will culminate in a big Sunday concert featuring performers from 18 Broadway musicals and five plays, with shows represented from Ain’t Too Proud, Hadestown and Jagged Little Pill to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Pass Over and To Kill a Mockingbird.

The night before the Sunday, Sept. 19 daytime concert, an early evening concert dubbed “¡Viva! Broadway When We See Ourselves” will celebrate diversity and the contributions of Latin and Hispanic Broadway artists with performances by Daphne Rubin-Vega, Robin de Jesús, Bianca Marroquín, Ana Villafañe and more to be announced.

The free, three-day Curtain Up! festival in the Times Square area will feature about 22 unique outdoor events from Friday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Sept. 19. The previously announced fest, designed to celebrate the reopening of Broadway after the 17-month pandemic shutdown, is being presented by Playbill in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and title sponsor Prudential, and sponsored in part by Lexus, Netflix, and United Airlines with additional support from Audible and the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Today, organizers announced the headlining event line-up:

The Curtain Up! Kick-Off Event on Friday, September 17 at 12 PM will feature speakers and special guests Brian Stokes Mitchell and Jessica Vosk with music director John McDaniel and additional participants to be announced. The event will take place on the festival’s mainstage and include a celebratory countdown to the official start of the festival;

The Jimmy Awards Reunion Concert! will take place on Friday, September 17 at 5:30 PM. Hosted by Jelani Alladin, this concert event will bring together alumni of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards program;

“Black to Broadway – It’s ‘Play’ Time” is a panel event which will take place on Saturday, September 18 at 12:15 PM. A live conversation will feature many of the Black artists brining seven new plays to Broadway this season. Participants include artists from Chicken and Biscuits, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Clyde’s, Lackawanna Blues, Skeleton Crew, Pass Over and Trouble in Mind. Harriette Cole, the lifestylist and branding coach and Dreamleapers founder, will moderate

"¡Viva! Broadway When We See Ourselves" concert will take place on Saturday, September 18 at 5:00 PM;

The “Curtain Up: This is Broadway!” concert will begin on Sunday, Sept 19 at 11:00 AM and feature performers from the musicals Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Aladdin, Caroline, or Change, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Diana the Musical, Girl from the North County, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, The Lion King, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, Tina- The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress and Wicked as well as the plays Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Lackawanna Blues, Pass Over, Thoughts of a Colored Man and To Kill A Mockingbird. Additional special guests will be announced soon.

Throughout the weekend, Broadway fans will have the opportunity to join with a wide variety of interactive experiences and intimate concerts peppered throughout the festival, including Broadway sing a-long’s, The Sing for Hope Piano, variety shows, after dark events and special Broadway Podcast Network recordings.

For a detailed roster of events, go here.

“Broadway lovers are in for a treat,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, “and we look forward to seeing everyone in Times Square September 17-19.”

“Broadway’s reopening is like a huge welcome mat for New Yorkers and visitors to return to Times Square, which has the brightest lights in NYC and is an international symbol for the city as a whole,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. “With Broadway’s return and theaters bringing back live entertainment and artists to their stages, it will also create a domino effect and help to continue to bring back guests to neighborhood restaurants, hotels, retailers, and independent businesses which have all been waiting for Broadway’s return.”