HGTV Renews ‘Bargain Block’ For A Second Season

HGTV said Tuesday that it has picked up 10 new one-hour episodes of Bargain Block, its the Detroit-based series starring home renovation experts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas. Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2022.

In the show, which premiered in April, Bynum and Thomas look to restore Detroit’s iconic neighborhoods one house at a time. Helped by real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield, they buy as many rundown houses as they can on a single block and renovate them to make them appealing yet affordable enough for buyers in the community.

Bargain Block was among the top 10 new scripted series in total viewers and the women 25-54 demographic this year, HGTV said, attracting more than 20.2 million viewers to its Season 1 episodes. The first season is currently available on Discovery+.

“Keith, Evan and Shea have a deep passion for the city of Detroit and their commitment to revitalizing homes there has resonated with millions of HGTV fans,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content at Discovery. “They share a common goal to create beautifully renovated homes that are accessible to everyone and that mission helps to sustain communities and improve lives.”