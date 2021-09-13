London’s ‘Back To The Future’ Musical Opens Tonight Without Roger Bart: Star Tests Positive For Covid-19

The West End opening night of the new Back to the Future – The Musical will be without its usual Doc Brown: Actor Roger Bart has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be temporarily replaced by his understudy at the Adelphi Theatre.

Deadline has confirmed the situation.

Bart had already performed several shows for critics, so at least some of the reviews expected later tonight and tomorrow will reference Bart’s starring performance. For opening night tonight, at least, Bart will be replaced by understudy Mark Oxtoby, making his debut in the role.

The musical, with a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, is based on the director Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 sci-fi comedy starring Michael J. Fox and, in the Doc Brown role, Christopher Lloyd. In the musical, Fox’s Marty McFly role is played by Olly Dobson.

Bart is one of the busiest stage performances on both Broadway and the West End, with credits including The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Disaster! and Hercules, among many others.

Watch on Deadline

Here’s a trailer for the musical: