‘Bachelor In Paradise’ & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tie To Top Demo Rating; ‘LEGO Masters’ Season 2 Finale Stable

Bachelor In Paradise duked it out with America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night as both of the two-hour episodes tied to top primetime ratings. Bachelor and AGT had strong showings last evening, both scoring a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. Between the two, the third-to-last episode of this AGT season won viewers, earning 7.16 million viewers, over Bachelor’s 3.04 million.

Finalists for the Season 16 finale, which will take place over two nights, are opera singer Victory Brinker, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, pop singer Brooke Simpson, comedian Josh Blue and musician Jimmie Herrod, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, aerialist Aidan Bryant, magician Dustin Tavella and comedian Gina Brillon. The contestant to impress the judges most will take home $1 million in prize money and will land a residency at Las Vegas’ Luxor.

The finales will see guest performances from Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Bishop Briggs, George Lopez, Rico Rodriguez, Olympic Silver Medal gymnasts Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner and AGT season nine winner and Las Vegas headliner Mat Franco.

Tuesday’s Bachelor saw Lil Jon touch down in Paradise as guest host. Additional guest hosts for the Bachelor spinoff are alum Wells Adams, David Spade, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess.

Also at 8 p.m. was the Season 2 ender (0.4, 1.39M) of LEGO Masters. The Will Arnett-hosted competition series saw two pairs of brothers build their way to the championship. Mark and Steven Erickson were the season’s definitive LEGO Masters, and brothers Zack and Wayne Macasaet were runners-up. The Season 2 finale was steady from its premiere earlier in June (0.4, 1.53M).

The penultimate episode of Fox’s Fantasy Island drew in a 0.3 demo rating and 1.22 million viewers, falling behind a FBI rerun (0.3, 3.29M) on CBS in viewership.

Things picked up a bit in the 10 p.m. hour with Family Game Fight! (0.5, 2.46M) on NBC and The Ultimate Surfer (0.3, 1.32M) on ABC.