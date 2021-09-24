2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More – Updated

There is a glut of great TV, movies and music to celebrate in 2021.
But it’s been a bumpy ride for awards shows, with many canceled, moved or modified in 2020 as the pandemic waxed and waned. In 2021, the schedule seems a little more steady and awards organizations a little more savvy.
The fall and winter months could prove challenging for red carpet and ballroom events where crowds gather in confined spaces. Then again, Covid prevention measures are becoming more sophisticated and many organizations have contingency plans baked into their event preparation.
One group that’s had an extra-turbulent year is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes. NBC in May canceled the 2022 show amid the HFPA’s many controversies and lack of action.
Here is Deadline’s list of remaining event and nomination dates. Check back for updates.
2021-22 AWARDS SEASON CALENDAR
September
26: Tony Awards (nominations here)
October
5: Gracie Awards (moved from September 27)
21: Gotham Awards nominations
November
11: AFI Life Achievement Award: Julie Andrews
15: IDA Documentary Awards nominations
18: American Cinematheque Award ceremony
21: American Music Awards
29: Gotham Awards
30: National Board of Review honorees announced
30: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
December
3: New York Film Critics Circle honorees announced
6: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations
10: PGA Awards documentary film nominations (Producers Guild of America)
13: Critics Choice Awards Film nominations
21: Annie Awards nominations (ASIFA/Hollywood, for animation)
21: Oscars shortlists announcement
January
9: Critics Choice Awards
11: National Board of Review Awards
12: SAG Awards nominations (Screen Actors Guild)
13: PGA Awards TV nominations (sports, children’s & shortform)
13: WGA Awards TV nominations (Writers Guild of America; also New Media, News, Radio/Audio, Promotional Writing)
15: Governors Awards
17: VES Awards nominations (Visual Effects Society)
21: DGA Awards nominations (TV/commercials)
24: ADG Awards nominations (Art Directors Guild)
25: CAS Awards nominations (Cinema Audio Society)
26: DGA Awards nominations (documentaries)
27: PGA Awards Film & TV nominations (specials, streamed & TV movies)
27: DGA Awards nominations (feature films)
27: WGA Awards film nominations
27: Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations
31: Grammy Awards (nominations date TBA)
February
5: IDA Documentary Awards
8: Oscar nominations
26: PGA Awards
26: Annie Awards
26: ACE Eddie Awards (American Cinema Editors)
27: SAG Awards
March
5: Spirit Awards
5: Art Directors Guild Awards
8: VES Awards (Visual Effects Society)
9: Costume Designers Guild Awards
12: DGA Awards (Directors Guild of America)
13: BAFTA Film Awards
19: CAS Awards (Cinema Audio Society)
20: WGA Awards (Writers Guild of America)
27: Oscars
TBA
AARP Movies for Grownups Awards
AACTA Awards (Australian Academy of Film & Television)
Artios Awards (Casting Society of America)
ASC Awards (American Society of Cinematographers)
Cesar Awards (France’s Academy of Cinema Arts & Techniques)
GLAAD Media Awards
Golden Reel Awards (Motion Picture Sound Editors)
Kids Choice Awards
Make-Up & Hair Styling Guild Awards
