Asia Argento, JoeyStarr & Riccardo Scamarcio To Star In French-Language Thriller ‘Interstate’ – TIFF Market

EXCLUSIVE: Asia Argento (xXx), French rapper-actor JoeyStarr (Polisse) and Italian star Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick: Chapter 2) are set to lead cast in French-language thriller Interstate (La Saveur De La Mort).

The movie is a supernatural thriller in which a hitman (JoeyStarr), facing an existential crisis, decides to exit the game and leave town with the woman he loves, but his plans are disrupted by a mysterious young man and his ruthless former boss.

Jean Luc Herbulot – whose Senegalese action film Saloum is playing in TIFF’s Midnight Madness strand — is directing.

XYZ is handling world sales minus France and Belgium and will begin discussing with buyers during the Toronto market.

Pic was written by Anthony Jaswinski (The Shallows) and is produced by Jean-Jacques Neira for Fontana (Belgium), Christophe Mazodier for Polaris Films (France) and Hicham Benkirane at HBK F.C.

Filming is slated to begin this winter for a late 2022 release. KMBO Distribution will release in France and Belga in Belgium.

Matt Smith and Lawrence Mattis at Circle of Confusion and Todd Brown and Maxime Cottray at XYZ Films are on board as executive producers.

XYZ’s recent slate includes Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, Netflix original The Trip starring Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie, Nick Cassavetes’ God Is A Bullet starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jamie Foxx, and current production Nocebo with Eva Green and Mark Strong. The company is about to start production on Gareth Evans’ next feature, the Netflix action film Havoc with Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker.