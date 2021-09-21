Ashanti To Star In & Produce Movie Rom-Com ‘The Plus One’

EXCLUSIVE: Singer and actress Ashanti is set to star in and produce rom-com The Plus One.

Ashanti will play Lizzie, whose only request of her “Male of Honor” Marshall is that he doesn’t bring his hated ex Marie to her destination wedding. But lovesick Marshall brings her as his plus one, and Marie does everything in her power to wreck Lizzie’s big day.

Filming is scheduled to start in December in Florida. Director and additional casting has yet to be revealed.

Producers are Danny Chan, Danny Roth, David Yates and Demetrius Spencer. Executive producers are Almost Never Films, Tina Douglas and Stephan Dweck. Writers are Austin H Garces and Brendan Bradley.

Ashanti most recently starred in the Sony Pictures Worldwide acquisition Honey Girls, which wrapped in March.

The singer, who has sold more than 27 million records worldwide, will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. Her movie credits to date include Coach Carter with Samuel L. Jackson, The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, John Tucker Must Die and Resident Evil: Extinction.

Ashanti is repped by GVA Talent Agency, Tina Douglas Momanger LLC, Stephan Dweck Esq. and William Archer Esq.