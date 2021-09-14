Arden Cho Leads Cast Of ‘Partner Track’ Netflix Series From Georgia Lee Based On Helen Wan’s Book; Julie Anne Robinson To Direct

Netflix has given a formal 10-episode series order to Partner Track, an adaptation of Helen Wan’s 2013 novel. Arden Cho has been tapped as the lead of the series, created by Georgia Lee (The Expanse). Bradley Gibson (Powerbook III: Ghost), Alexandra Turshen (Ray Donovan), Nolan Gerard Funk (The Flight Attendant), Dominic Sherwood (Penny Dreadful: The City of Angels), Rob Heaps (Good Girls) and Matthew Rauch (Terminal Lis) also star in the series, produced by Jax Media.

Julie Anne Robinson is set to direct the first two episodes of Partner Track in her followup to directing two episodes, including the pilot, of another Netflix drama series, global hit Bridgerton. It earned Robinson an Emmy and DGA Award nominations.

In Partner Track, Ingrid Yun (Cho), is an idealistic young lawyer, struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm.

“We are so deeply excited to bring this story of an Asian American woman trying to break the glass ceiling at an elite law firm to life,” Lee said.

Lee and Sarah Goldfinger (Trinkets) serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Kim Shumway (The 100), Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris) of Jax Media, and Kristen Campo (The L-Word Gen Q) also executive produce. Wan is a consultant. Additional directors for the series, which shoots in New York, include Tanya Wexler, Kevin Berlandi, Lily Mariye, and Charles Randolph-Wright.

“We’re proud of the incredible team assembled to bring to life Partner Track, an empowering story told through the eyes of our Asian-American lead character Ingrid Yun, played by the talented Arden Cho,” said Jinny Howe, VP, Original Series, Netflix. “Full of fun and romance, this is a contemporary and insightful look at the added pressures for women and those of underrepresented backgrounds in the workplace today.”

Cho’s Ingrid Yun is whip-smart, fierce, kind, and eager to be the first Asian-American junior partner at Parsons Valentine, an elite white-shoe law firm in Manhattan. As Ingrid bargains and fights her way through these male power structures, she wrestles with what it means to be true to herself.

(Top L-R) Sarah Goldfinger, Alexandra Turshen, Nolan Gerard Funk, Matthew Rauch, (Bottom L-R) Dominic Sherwood, Bradley Gibson and Rob Heaps Netflix

Gibson plays Tyler Robinson, a star litigator at Parsons Valentine. Moral, righteous, and level-headed, Tyler is as fabulous in spirit as he is in a suit. Tyler questions his career, his lifestyle, and his love life as he learns what he can and can’t stand for in this cutthroat world.

Turshen plays Rachel Friedman, a woman of hedonistic tendencies with a quick mouth. Matter of fact, perceptive, and witty, Rachel makes an incredible litigator and lover. She’s the life of the party that soon realizes her aspirations do not lie with the law, much to the disappointment of her family, lawyer father, and worst of all, herself.

Sherwood plays Jeff Murphy. With his smooth English accent and even smoother charm, Murphy can talk his way in or out of anything. A mysterious, lateral transfer from Parsons Valentine London, Murphy works to prove himself in New York so that he’s on track for junior partner.

Heaps plays Nick Laren. The most eligible bachelor in NYC and heir to one of the largest venture capital firms in the world, Nick Laren is the city’s high society sweetheart.

Funk plays Dan Fallon. Silver spoon in mouth, gold napkin in hand, knows which fork to use on cue; Dan is the epitome of privilege and knows it.

Rauch plays Marty Adler. The top M&A managing partner at Parsons Valentine, Marty is surgical, sharp, and ruthless. He always knows what needs to be done in order to get to the best bottom line for his client, moral or not.

Lee is currently developing other projects for Netflix. Previously, she wrote on The Expanse, The 100 and Carnival Row.

Robinson is set to direct and executive produce the Jekyll & Hyde drama series Hide, starring and executive produced by David and Georgia Tennant, which in the works at Peacock. She is repped by LBI and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Wan’s The Partner Track is being taught in law schools and universities. She was repped in the deal by CAA on behalf of Josh Getzler of HG Literary.