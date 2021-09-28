‘Archer’ Renewed For Season 13 At FXX

Archer is to continue its long-running stretch.

FXX has renewed the animated comedy for a 13th season. The Disney-owned network will launch the eight-episode run in 2022 and like its current 12th season, will premiere on FXX and be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

It comes as the 12th season – the show’s last featuring the voice talent of Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster Malory Archer – continues on the network.

FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf told Deadline earlier this summer that he was “optimistic” that the show would return.

The series follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In the current season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can The Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the (former) world’s greatest spy, Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital problems, Lana Kane, Judy Greer as the loveably crazy office assistant, Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as the top office spy, Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as the positively offensive go-getter, Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, Algernop Krieger.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

“Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX. “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”

“On behalf of our entire team of talented illustrators, animators, writers and actors, I just wanted to say… ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So… I guess just thanks?” added Matt Thompson and Casey Willis.