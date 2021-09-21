‘Arcane’: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell & Kevin Alejandro Among Voice Cast For Netflix ‘League Of Legends’ Animated Series

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Dickinson), Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Army of the Dead) and Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer, The Returned) are among the actors who will lend their voices to the iconic characters of Riot Games’ League of Legends.

Netflix has unveiled the voice cast for its upcoming animated series Arcane, inspired by the wildly popular video game title. Also joining the voice cast Katie Leung (Annika, Roadkill), Jason Spisak (DC Super Hero Girls, Young Justice), Toks Olagundoye (Big Shot, The Rookie), JB Blanc (Dota: Dragon’s Blood, The Owl House) and Harry Lloyd (Brave New World, Legion).

Set to premiere this fall, Arcane is take place in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun. The series follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

Steinfield will take on Vi, Purnell will play Jinx, Alejandro features as Jayce, Leung joins as Caitlyn and Spisak voices Silco. Olagundoye will voice Mel, Blanc will play Vander and Lloyd takes on Viktor.

Netflix has also unveiled the character posters for the upcoming series. See them below.

Arcane marks a first for Riot Games as the studios’ first foray into television. The series is developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions. Through Riot Games’ deal with Tencent, Arcane will also premiere on Tencent Video in China.

