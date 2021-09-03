Michael Beasley Joins Ariel Vroman’s L.A. Riots Drama ‘April 29, 1992’

EXCUSIVE: Michael Beasley has joined the cast of April 29, 1992, the feature film set during the Los Angeles riots that is being toplined by Tyrese Gibson, Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood. Ariel Vromen (The Iceman) is directing the pic, which was written by Creed 2‘s Sascha Penn. Shooting is getting underway now in Bulgaria and Los Angeles.

The pic is so titled in reference to the first night of the riots, which broke out following the not-guilty verdicts in the trial of four Los Angeles police officers who beat Rodney King. The plot centers on a custodian who brings his son to work and they find themselves in the middle of an angry mob after the verdicts.

Beasley, whose credits include Showtime’s Escape From Dannemora, HBO’s Ballers and Netflix’s Bloodline, will play an ex-LAPD captain who is now head of security for the Pluton Metals factory. He hires Mercer (Gibson) as part of the maintenance staff and both become caught up in the violence that ensues.

Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures is producing alongside Vromen, Adam Kolbrenner, Penn and Andreas Rommel, whose Trident Films is financing the film. The plan is to have it ready for release for the 30th anniversary of the riots next year.

Watch on Deadline

Beasley, up next in the movie The Royal, Apple TV+’s Swagger, Starz’s Step It Up and TNT’s Animal Kingdom, is repped by Stewart Talent, E Cubed Management and Fox Rothschild.