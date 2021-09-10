Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Television Movie Pits A Tony Winner Against Sundance Films, Dolly Parton & Robin Roberts

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jim Gianopulos Leaving Paramount As Chairman & CEO; Brian Robbins Expected To Take Over
Read the full story

Apple TV+ Orders New ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ Series; Acquires Entire Library

Apple TV+ is expanding its kids programming content with the acquisition of the beloved Yo Gabba Gabba! library. In partnership with WildBrain, Apple TV+ has ordered a new 20-episode half-hour series based on the former Nickelodeon show, along with all Yo Gabba Gabba! classic series and specials.

According to Apple TV+, the new series will be a reimagining based on the heart and essence of what Yo Gabba Gabba! is – a fantastic land of optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allow them to learn, laugh and heal.

Created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, the original Yo Gabba Gabba! series, starring DJ Lance Rock and five costumed characters, aired on Nickelodeon from 2007-2015. Over the course of its run it won a Daytime Emmy award and two Television Critics Association awards and featured guest stars including Mos Def, The Flaming Lips, Jack Black, The Roots, Andy Samberg, Amy Sedaris, Sarah Silverman, Devo and Weird Al Yankovic.

The franchise also spawned several live stage shows, a toy line and other merchandise.

Watch on Deadline

The new series will be produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, co-owners of the IP.

The deal for Yo Gabba Gabba! follows Apple and WildBrain’s previously announced partnership with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to make Apple TV+ the home for new Peanuts originals and classic Peanuts specials.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad