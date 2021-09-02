Skip to main content
Apple Lands Documentary 'The Fight Before Christmas'; 'Three Identical Strangers' Producer Becky Read Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Apple has landed global rights to the documentary feature film The Fight Before Christmas, which will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on November 26. The film is the directorial debut of Three Identical Strangers producer Becky Read.

Produced by Dorothy Street Pictures, the doc follows the story of a North Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man’s obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all, through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris’ plan hits a snag when the homeowners’ association informs him that the event violates the rules of the neighborhood. A contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control.

As the situation escalates, the film asks the question, who wins when different rights and interests collide? Read pieces together the polarized perspectives in this quirky Christmas tale about freedoms, with a message about differences and tolerance at its heart. 

The film is produced by Julia Nottingham and Lisa Gomer Howes, and executive produced by Chris Smith.

