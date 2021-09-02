Bruce Willis-Neal McDonough Action Thriller ‘Apex’ Gets U.S. Deal With RLJE Films

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films has acquired North American rights to Apex, the futuristic action thriller toplined by Bruce Willis and Neal McDonough. Edward Drake directed and co-wrote the pic, which will now be released day-and-date November 12.

Written by Drake and Corey Large, the pic centers on ex-cop James Malone (Willis), who is serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. He is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex, in which six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island. He accepts, and once he arrives all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future.

Lochlyn Munro, Megan Peta Hill and Trevor Gretzky also star. Large and Sean Patrick O’Reilly produced.

“This film brings a new twist to the definition of hunter versus prey,” said RLJE chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward, who negotiated the deal with The Exchange’s Nat McCormick. “Bruce Willis and Neal McDonough go toe to toe with incredible intensity. We’re excited to bring this non-stop action thriller to audiences this fall.”