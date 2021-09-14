Anton Buys Stake In Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch

Sébastien Raybaud’s production and financing company Anton has taken a minority stake in SunnyMarch, the UK production outfit co-founded by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The two companies said they would partner on a development slate of high-end feature films, with Anton financing, co-producing and handling sales on the titles through the agreement.

The deal was negotiated by Anton Founder and CEO, Sébastien Raybaud, and Anton’s Head of Business Affairs, Katie Geraghty, with SunnyMarch’s Company Principals and producers Benedict Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland, and Producer and Head of Film Leah Clarke.

Anton is busy expanding its UK footprint. The company also recently partnered with Sheffield-based production house Warp Films, the outfit behind the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie film adaptation, on a slate. It also has further development deals with WestEnd Films and Clerkenwell Films and an on-going high-end drama fund with the BBC.

SunnyMarch recently produced The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, starring Cumberbatch, which premiered at Toronto.