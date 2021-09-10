‘Another World’ Clip: Vincent Lindon In Stéphane Brizé’s Work Vs Life Drama – Venice

EXCLUSIVE: French filmmaker Stéphane Brizé reteams with frequent collaborator Vincent Lindon for Another World (Un Autre Monde), a Venice Film Festival competition entry that debuts today. Above is a clip from the drama that focuses on an executive, his wife and their family, at the point when his professional choices are about to overturn all their lives. Wild Bunch has international sales with CAA on North America.

Lindon also starred in this year’s Palme d’Or winner out of Cannes, Titane. He previously won the Best Actor prize there for Brizé’s The Measure Of A Man in 2015, and this is their fifth film together.

Another World sees Lindon as Philippe Lemesle, a man who no longer knows how to respond to the contradictory demands of his bosses — yesterday they wanted a manager, today an enforcer. Now, he and his wife (played by Sandrine Kiberlain) are separating, their love irretrievably damaged by pressures of work. And Philippe must decide what his life really means.

Brizé says he and his co-writer, Olivier Gorce, were told by many executives about their personal and professional lives “that are gradually emptied of any sense because they are no longer asked to think but simply to execute. We wanted to give an account of the consequences of the work of those who are considered the first lieutenants of their companies but who in fact are simply individuals caught between a rock and a hard place.”

The film was conceived before the pandemic, but can nevertheless “be viewed as an opportunity to question ourselves,” Brizé says. “It’s like when our bodies or our psyches collapse and force the machine to stop, indicating that we have forgotten to question something essential yet intangible, a blind spot in our lives. It’s a metaphor of our world disorder on the scale of one individual: the profound upheavals that the protagonist is going through forces him to question his actions, his responsibilities and his place within the company and his family.”

Says Brizé of Lindon, “Sometimes I make films with Vincent’s anger, with his doubts, his tenderness; here I have his fatigue and his distress. I invent nothing with an actor, I only deal with what he allows me to have. The actor’s talent is his ability to be available. Vincent makes himself immensely available to invest in spaces and stories that I imagine differently each time.”