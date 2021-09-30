Anna Chlumsky Joins Blumhouse John Logan Horror Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Six time Emmy-nominated actress Anna Chlumsky has been cast in John Logan’s untitled Blumhouse movie which is set at a gay conversion camp.

She joins Logan’s feature directorial, which is billed as a LGBTQIA+ empowerment feature alongside already announced Kevin Bacon, Carrie Preston and Theo Germain.

Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Bacon and Scott Turner Schofield are serving as EPs.

Chlumsky first blasted off opposite John Candy in Uncle Buck and Macaulay Culkin in My Girl back in the early ’90s. She played White House aide Amy Brookheimer on HBO’s comedy series Veep scoring six comedy series supporting actress Primetime Emmy nominations as well a nom for a Critics Choice Award. She won a SAG Award with the cast in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Chlumsky was also lauded with the Gracie Allen Award in 2015 for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy or Musical for her work in the series.

She is currently in production on Shondaland/Netflix’s limited series Inventing Anna which will premiere in 2022. The series is based on the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. Chlumsky will play Pressler and co-star alongside Julia Gardner and Arian Moayed.

Other feature credits include Apple’s Hala, The End of Tour, Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship, In The Loop, The Good Guy, Blood Car, Gold Diggers, The Glamour Reel Short and Wait.

She made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Scott Ellis’ revival of You Can’t Take It With You, playing Alice Sycamore, the daughter of an eccentric family, opposite James Earl Jones and Annaleigh Ashford. She also reprised her role as Iris Peabody in Joe DiPietro’s Living on Love, which made its Williamstown Theatre Festival debut in 2014 and transferred to Broadway. Based on the famed Peccadillo, Chlumsky starred opposite Renee Fleming, Douglas Sills and Jerry O’Connell. Additional TV credits include AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, NBC’s Hannibal, 30 Rock and Law & Order SVU.

