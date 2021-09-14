‘America’s Got Talent’ Sets Season Finale Guest Performers As NBC Competition Remains Top Summer Series

America’s Got Talent’s 16th season is set to end this week with one performer set to walk away with the $1M grand prize.

The show’s top ten finalists will be joined by a swathe of celebrity guests on the show on Wednesday September 15 including Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Bishop Briggs, George Lopez, Rico Rodriguez, Olympic Silver Medal gymnasts Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner and AGT season nine winner and Las Vegas headliner Mat Franco,

The winner will be named tomorrow night and along with the grand prize will join America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live at Luxor Hotel and Casino this fall.

The performers include aerialist Aidan Bryant, singers Brooke Simpson, Jimmie Herrod and Victory Brinker, magician Dustin Tavella, comedians Gina Brillon and Josh Blue, quick change artist Lea Kyle, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

It comes as the show, which was created by Simon Cowell and is produced by his Syco Entertainment and Fremantle, remains the most-watched summer program for the eighth consecutive year and the most-watched summer broadcast unscripted program for the 16th consecutive year.

NBC said that the show had reached more than 60M viewers across linear and digital platforms.

Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are executive producers.