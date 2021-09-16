‘America’s Got Talent’ Has Crowned A Season 16 Champion

After all the performances, the laughs, the tears, the rooting and the disappointments, Simon Cowell’s America’s Got Talent’s two-hour season finale gave America its winner.
The Season 16 Top 10 was around for Wednesday’s final results show. As usual, it was a Noah’s Ark of performers, including singers, an aerialist and two stand-up comedians. At stake: a grand prize of $1 million and special stage show at the Luxor in Las Vegas.
Host Terry Crews helped slash the 10 down to a final five: stand-up comedian Josh Blue, quick change magician Lea Kyle, self-taught aerialist Aidan Bryant, songstress Brooke Simpson, and magician Dustin Tavella.
*** SPOILER ALERT: Do not read past this line if you have not seen tonight’s show.
The tension built as Kyle came in 5th place, and Simpson ended up coming in 4th. That left Blue, Bryant and Tavella.
The winner? Magician Dustin Tavella, the first magician to win the competition.
“Thank you guys so much, this is absolutely amazing!” Tavella said, fighting back tears. “I never thought that I would be here. This is so crazy!”
Bryant was the season 16 runner-up, while Blue came in third.
