‘America’s Got Talent’ Has Crowned A Season 16 Champion

After all the performances, the laughs, the tears, the rooting and the disappointments, Simon Cowell’s America’s Got Talent’s two-hour season finale gave America its winner.

The Season 16 Top 10 was around for Wednesday’s final results show. As usual, it was a Noah’s Ark of performers, including singers, an aerialist and two stand-up comedians. At stake: a grand prize of $1 million and special stage show at the Luxor in Las Vegas.

Host Terry Crews helped slash the 10 down to a final five: stand-up comedian Josh Blue, quick change magician Lea Kyle, self-taught aerialist Aidan Bryant, songstress Brooke Simpson, and magician Dustin Tavella.