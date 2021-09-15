‘Firestarter’ Lead Ryan Kiera Armstrong & ‘Evil Dead’ Alum Shiloh Fernandez Among Cast To Join Nicolas Cage Western ‘The Old Way’

EXCLUSIVE: Firestarter reboot lead Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Evil Dead alum Shiloh Fernandez are among cast to have joined Nicolas Cage in action-western The Old Way, which we revealed last week.

In The Old Way, Cage stars as Colton Briggs, a former gunslinger who now runs a general store and lives quietly with his family. When a gang of outlaws murders his wife in cold blood, Briggs returns home to find his world burning. He unearths his sidearm and saddles up with an unlikely partner: his twelve-year-old daughter. The project marks Cage’s first ‘traditional’ western.

Armstrong, who plays Briggs’ daughter Brooke, recently starred in American Horror Story: Double Feature on FX and will soon be seen in Blumhouse’s Firestarter, where she will reprise the role of Charlie, made famous by Drew Barrymore in the original 1984 adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel. This summer, the child star appeared in Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and Marvel’s Black Widow, while previous credits include It: Chapter II and The Glorias.

Fernandez, whose credits include Sony horror hit Evil Dead and 2019 thriller Burn, plays Boots, an eagle-eyed outlaw in a gang led by The Get Down’s Noah Le Gros.

The posse saddling up with Cage also includes Justified’s Nick Searcy, The Call Of The Wild’s Abraham Benrubi, and screen veteran Clint Howard (Apollo 13). Kerry Knuppe, Adam Lazarre-White and Craig Branham have also been cast.

The film, which is now in post-production, is directed by Acts of Violence helmer Brett Donowho. Carl W. Lucas wrote the script.

Capstone Pictures and Intercut Capital are co-financing and producing the picture. Capstone’s Christian Mercuri is executive-producing alongside David Haring. R. Bryan Wright and Micah Haley are producing for Intercut Capital alongside Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall, Jr. and Johnny Remo of Skipstone Pictures. Donowho and Cage’s Saturn Films are also producing. Fred Roos, Carl W. Lucas, Joshua Bunting and Mehrdad Moayedi are executive producing.

