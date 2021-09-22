Amblin Television Developing Kimberly McCreight’s Novel ‘Friends Like These’ Into Series

EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Television has acquired the rights to the novel Friends Like These, the new thriller from New York Times Bestselling author Kimberly McCreight, and will developing as a series. McCreight will also adapt the script with Amblin’s co-Presidents of Television Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey exec producing. Alex Maggioni, SVP of television, will work with Frank and Falvey on the day-to-day development of the project.

The novel follows five friends who gather at a picture perfect country house in the Catskills for a co-ed bachelor weekend. It’s been a decade since graduation, but they have remained devoted to one another, forever bound by the mysterious and tragic death of Alice, their sixth member, during senior year. But the “bachelor weekend” is just a front – they’re actually gathering for a staged intervention for Keith, Alice’s college boyfriend, now a successful art dealer caught in a downward spiral of opioid addiction. But Keith’s brought an unexpected guest along for the weekend – his biggest client, a charismatic bad boy named Finch, who senses the fault lines within the group and wastes no time exploiting them to his own benefit.

Friends Like These has just been published by Harper and has also received numerous accolades, including being named a GMA ‘Buzz Book’ pick and an Amazon ‘Best of the Month’ title.

McCreight is the New York Times bestselling author of Reconstructing Amelia which is also being developed as a series at HBO with Blossom and David E. Kelley. Her other novel A Good Marriage is set up at Amazon with Blossom also producing and Nicole Kidman attached to star. She is represented by WME and Victoria Cook at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.