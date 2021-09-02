Amazon’s ‘The Rig’ First Look; German Oscar Shortlist; WarnerMedia Asia Production Hire; Hager Moss Film Names MD – Global Briefs

‘The Rig’ First Look

Up top is your first look at Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series The Rig, which shot in Scotland this year. The show stars Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire and Martin Compston as the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When they are due to be collected and return to the mainland a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through, cutting them off from the outside world. The series was created by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland; Amazon will release in 2022.

German Oscar submissions

German Films has named the shortlist for its International Oscar submission this year, with 10 titles in contention. A nine-member committee will watch each picture and select the film that will go forward to the Academy. The 10 movies are: Copilot (Die Welt Wird Eine Andere Sein) – dir. Anne Zohra Berrached (Razor Filmproduktion); Dear Thomas (Lieber Thomas) – dir. Andreas Kleinert (Zeitsprung Pictures); Die Rettung Der Uns Bekannten Welt – dir. Til Schweiger (Barefoot Films); Fabian – Going To The Dogs (Fabian Oder Der Gang Vor Die Hunde) – dir. Dominik Graf (Lupa Film); Femocracy (Die Unbeugsamen) – dir. Torsten Körner (Broadview Pictures); I’m Your Man (Ich Bin Dein Mensch) – dir. Maria Schrader (Letterbox Filmproduktion); Je Suis Karl – dir. Christian Schwochow (Pandora Film Produktion); Mr. Bachmann And His Class (Herr Bachmann Und Seine Klasse) – dir. Maria Speth (Madonnen Film); The Last Execution (Nahschuss) – dir. Franziska Stünkel (Network Movie Film- Und Fernsehproduktion); The Royal Game (Schachnovelle) – dir. Philipp Stölzl (Walker + Worm Film).

WarnerMedia Hires Asia Production Lead

WarnerMedia has named Audrey Wee as the physical production lead for its regional content in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, managing HBO Asia originals across the area. Wee is returning to Warner after a three-year stint at Netflix.

Hager Moss MD

Germany’s Hager Moss Film has named former Constantin Television exec Sophie von Uslar as its new MD, replacing Kirsten Hager. Uslar will be responsible for the creative division, working alongside Sabine Wenath-Merki and Katja Kessler. Her credits at Constantin include the feature film Jackpot and the TV series We Children From Bahnoff Zoo.