Amazon Studios Sci-Fi Film ‘Sid’ Sets Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman As Directors

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman will rewrite and direct the science fiction feature Sid for Amazon Studios from an original spec screenplay written by Travis Milloy (Pandorium), Deadline has learned. The storyline is being kept under wraps.

Ahern & Loughman’s feature directorial debut, Extra Ordinary, premiered in competition at last year’s SXSW to rave reviews, notching 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. The supernatural comedy follows Rose (Maeve Higgins), a mostly sweet and mostly lonely small-town driving instructor who must use her supernatural talent to save the daughter of Martin (Barry Ward), also mostly sweet and lonely, from a washed-up rock star (Will Forte) who is using her in a satanic pact that will reignite his fame.

Davis Entertainment and Zoic Studios are producing Sid. Producers are John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment. EPs include Davis Entertainment’s Jeremy Stein and Zoic Studios’ Chris Jones, Samantha Shear and Loni Peristere. Davis Entertainment’s recent credits include Dolemite, Game Night, Shaft, Predators and Disney’s near-$200M worldwide-grossing pandemic highlight Jungle Cruise.

Zoic Studios is an entertainment company based in Culver City, New York, NY and Vancouver that creates computer-generated visual effects for film, television, commercials and video games. Zoic launched its content division, Zoic Pictures, less than three years ago, headed by Samantha Shear, with a dedicated development fund devoted to script, teleplay, content creation and IP acquisition.

Ahern & Loughman are represented by WME, Ross Siegel of Altogether Entertainment, The Gotham Group/1stAveMachine, and Jeff Hynick of Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Davis Entertainment is represented by Michael Schenkkman. Zoic is represented by Hillary Bibicoff. Milloy is represented by attorney Rob Szymanski.