Amazon Studios Inks Overall Deal with TV Scribe & Playwright Brian Otaño

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with TV scribe and playwright Brian Otaño.

Otaño will create, produce, and write TV projects with Amazon Studios to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. He has multiple projects currently in development with the studio.

“The landscapes, characters, and subtext Brian is able to create are as entertaining as they are authentic,” said Amazon Studios Head of Development, Marc Resteghini. “From his television work to the wide variety of plays he has written for the stage, we are energized by Brian’s creativity and look forward to all he has to offer.”

He most recently served as executive story editor on the YA series Panic under his overall deal with Amazon. He previously wrote on Freeform’s Cruel Summer.

His theatre work includes co-writing the play You Across From Me for the Actors Theatre of Louisville, along with writing The Dust, Tara, Zero Feet Away, The Dooley Street Trilogy: Between the Sandbar and the Shore, What We Told the Neighbors, and The Myths We Made.

“I am beyond thrilled to be starting the next chapter of my writing career with Amazon Studios,” Otaño said in a statement. “Their commitment to elevating bold stories and underrepresented voices is undeniable and I couldn’t have asked for a better creative home.”