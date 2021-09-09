Di Novi Pictures Inks First-Look Film Deal With Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has closed a first-look feature deal with female-led production company Di Novi Pictures to develop and produce content.

Di Novi Pictures, led by producers Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac, has been behind such empowering, commercially successful female-driven movies as Oscar-nominated Little Women ($216.6 million at the worldwide box office), A Walk to Remember, Crazy Stupid Love and Stepmom.

Under the pact, Amazon Studios and Di Novi Pictures will develop Tiger Mother, a gritty, female-driven action comedy spec written by Emily Dell, with Sasie Sealy (Lucky Grandma) attached to direct. Di Novi Pictures will also produce Hannah Hafey and Kaitlin Smith’s adaptation of Flynn Meaney’s YA novel Bad Habits, which Amazon Studios optioned.

Related Story Amazon Studios Inks Overall Deal with TV Scribe & Playwright Brian Otaño

“We couldn’t be more excited about working with Denise and Margaret,” said Julie Rapaport, co-head of movies at Amazon Studios. “Di Novi Pictures has a long standing track record of delivering powerful, female-driven films. Their passion and sensibility will continue to amplify diverse voices, and aligns perfectly with our vision at Amazon Studios.”

Watch on Deadline

“We are thrilled that our relationship with Amazon Studios has turned into an official one,” said Di Novi and French Isaac. “They have always understood and valued our shared goal of quality commercial entertainment that appeals to all ages and especially the power of representing an authentic movie experience for girls and women.”

Di Novi’s feature projects have grossed over $1 billion worldwide and include such movies as Batman Returns, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise, the Sandra Bullock-Nicole Kidman feature Practical Magic, the Will Smith-Margot Robbie noir pic Focus, Edward Scissorhands, and the TV series The District. Sabrina Parra serves as Director of Development. Jerry Longarzo at Klevan Longarzo Vance Blumensaadt LLP negotiated on behalf of Di Novi Pictures.

Amazon Studios recently had the most watched streaming movie over Labor Day weekend with the Camila Cabello musical Cinderella which drew 1.1M U.S. households per Samba TV. That’s the second-most watched feature musical debut during the pandemic after Disney+’s Hamilton in 2020.