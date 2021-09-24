Amazon Launches Prime Video Channels In India

Amazon Prime Video is stepping up its content offering in India with the launch of Channels, which will feature a variety of add-on streaming services available at additional cost to subscribers.

In total there are eight premium streamers being added to the platform: Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, manoramaMAX, and ShortsTV.

The move makes Amazon Prime Video a content aggregator in India, as it is in other countries, becoming a one-stop-shop for thousands of additional pieces of content across the spectrum of film and TV.

The company will also continue to acquire and produce local originals, which to date have included the likes of Mirzapur Season one and two, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Bandish Bandits and Paatal Lok.

“At Amazon, we have always focused on improving access, experience and selection for our customers,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager, Amazon Prime Video, India. “Over the last four years, we have continuously strived to entertain and delight our customers by programming in 10 languages, making available exclusive and original content from India and around the world and by ensuring a world class streaming experience across screens. All of this has made Amazon Prime Video the most loved premium streaming service with viewership from 99% of India’s pin-codes. With the launch of Prime Video Channels, we now take the next big step in our journey to entertain India by creating a video entertainment marketplace – first of its kind in India – which will not only delight our customers by giving them even more entertainment choices, but also benefit the OTT Channel partners who collaborate with us to leverage Prime Video’s distribution, reach and tech infrastructure.”