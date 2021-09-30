‘Always Jane’: Amazon Prime Orders Four-Part Transgender Teen Docuseries

Amazon Prime Video has ordered the four-part coming-of-age docuseries Always Jane, which spotlights transgender teenager Jane Noury and her family as she nears her high school graduation and prepares for college. The project hails from Amazon Studios, Mutt Film and Union Editorial. Jonathan C. Hyde directs.

Amazon’s description is as follows: “Jane Noury lives with her family in rural New Jersey, and like any teenager, must balance friends, family, and school. While today’s political and social climate may not seem like the easiest time for a transgender teenager to grow up, you haven’t met her family, the Nourys. They wear their hearts on their sleeves and find irreverent humor in daily life, while Jane sets her sights on life beyond her family.”

The docuseries’ subject Jane is pursuing a career in modeling and acting and recently appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. She is currently enrolled in college as a film major. The docuseries reveals Jane’s passion and gift for visual storytelling.

All four episodes of Always Jane will debut on Amazon Prime Video Friday, November 12.

Hyde also serves as executive producer with James Haygood and Michael Raimondi. Mutt Film’s Beth George and Shannon Lords-Houghton and Jane Noury also served as executive producers, while Katherine LeBlond served as producer.

“I see Always Jane as a love story. Love stories always have hopes, dreams, and heartache, but best of all—a happily ever after. My family has always abundantly showered my sisters and I with love and acceptance, and that made all the difference in the world for my transition. My genuine hope is that a family who may be struggling with acceptance is inspired to open their hearts and embrace their very own story of love upon viewing Always Jane,” said Jane Noury.

Hyde added: “We have been afforded the opportunity with Always Jane to offer a rare look at one family’s journey to acceptance. The Nourys are hilarious, honest, and raw in their commitment to love, and support one another no matter what. It is a joy to watch [and] it’s been our privilege to share their story.”

“Always Jane is a revealing look at one family’s uplifting and heartfelt journey, anchored by Jane’s incredible candor and wit about her life thus far,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios. “We know Jane’s triumphant story and her extraordinary family will resonate with our Prime Video viewers.”