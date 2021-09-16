Allison Mack Reports To Prison Early To Serve 3-Year NXIVM Stint

Two weeks before Allison Mack was supposed to start a three-year prison sentence for her intense role with the NXIVM cult, the Smallville vet surrendered to authorities on September 13.

A search of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ database confirmed the 39-year old Mack in now behind bars at FCI Dublin in the East Bay area outside San Francisco. The low security women’s prison is the same facility that Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin served their respective time in 2019 and 2020 for their participation in the high-income college admission bribery scandal.

No reason has been provided as to why Mack slipped in to FCI Dublin. However, with the date of her surrender part of the public record, perhaps the actress who played young Clark Kent’s pal Chloe Sullivan from 2001 to 2011 on the now classic CW superhero series wanted to avoid attention, somewhat.

Back on June 30, a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York gave Mack a relatively light 36-month stretch that was set to start on September 29. At the time, Mack said in a statement, she now saw her part in the gruesome NXIVN cult as “the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

In no small part to the EDNY U.S. Attorney’s office recommending leniency to Mack because of her pivotal involvement in the investigation of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, which ultimately contributed to his conviction. Now labeled a convicted sex trafficker, Raniere was sentenced in October to 120 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy charges,, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy charges, and wire fraud conspiracy charges.

Mack and her lawyers had hoped the actress would be able to get zero jail time because of her help on the successful Raniere probe. No such luck, obviously. In addition to the three years behind bars, Mack will be on supervised release for another three years once she is out. She will also have to pay a $20,000 fine and put in over 1000 hours of community service.

Of course, this being America, Mack won’t actually be in FCI Dublin for three years. She will likely get out in just over a years and a few months for good behavior and to Bureau of Prisons efforts to try to trim back overcrowding.

Arrested by the FBI in the spring of 2018, Mack initially faced charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy herself pertaining to her role in NXIVM. The actress pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019 and could have served 14-17 years in prison under the current sentencing guidelines.

