‘All Rise’ Resurrected With Season 3 Pickup By OWN, Most Of the Cast Led By Simone Missick To Return

All Rise is officially coming back. OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network has closed a deal for a 20-episode third season of the Warner Bros. TV-produced legal drama starring Simone Missick, which was canceled by CBS in May. It’s slated to air in 2022.

The streaming rights of the new episodes will be shared by WBTV sibling HBO Max and Hulu. The bulk of the series’ cast, including Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez and Lindsay Gort, are set to return. Since the options on the actors had expired in June following the drama’s cancellation by CBS, they had to make new deals and all scored raises, I hear.

Not coming back is Marg Helgenberger who in July was cast in NBC’s drama pilot Getaway. Ironically, the pilot cast both Helgenberger and Manifest‘s Matt Long, preventing them from returning full-time to their previous series, which beat the odds to both get uncanceled with new seasons on OWN and Netflix, respectively. I hear the door is open to Helgenberger and any other All Rise alums to appear on the new season subject to availability.

Dee Harris-Lawrence, who is also executive producer/showrunner on OWN/WBTV’s acclaimed series David Makes Man, is set to return as executive producer/showrunner of All Rise‘s third season.

All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. It centers on Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

As Deadline reported exclusively, the negotiations between OWN and lead All Rise studio Warner Bros. TV started three months after the series was canceled by CBS and OWN parent Discovery days later announced its plans to merge with Warner Bros. TV parent, AT&T-owned WarnerMedia.