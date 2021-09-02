Alfred Molina To Star In Amazon Police Drama Series ‘Three Pines’ From ‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank

Alfred Molina is to star in Amazon police drama series Three Pines, which comes from The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures.

The Spider-Man star is to play Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in the Canadian original, which was first revealed by Deadline in May 2020.

The eight-part series has begun production in Montreal and rural Quebec. It will film through to December and launch on Amazon in a number of territories including Canada, the U.S. and UK.

Based on Louise Penny’s book series, Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec is a man who sees things that others do not: the light between the cracks, the mythic in the mundane, and the evil in the seemingly ordinary. As he investigates a spate of murders in Three Pines, a seemingly idyllic village, he discovers long-buried secrets and faces a few of his own ghosts.

The cast also includes Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Tantoo Cardinal, Clare Coulter, Sarah Booth, Anna Tierney, Julian Bailey, Frédéric-Antoine Guimond, Pierre Simpson, Tamara Brown, Marie-France Lambert, Frank Schorpion, Marcel Jeannin, Georgina Lynn Lightning, Crystle Lightning, Isabel Deroy-Olson, and Anna Lambe.

Watch on Deadline

The series is executive produced by Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, and John Phillips for Left Bank Pictures. Sam Donovan, Emilia di Girolamo, and Alfred Molina also serve as executive producers. The series is written by Emilia di Girolamo, who adapts the novels as lead writer, and Catherine Tregenna will pen two additional episodes. Directors on the series are Sam Donovan, serving as lead director, Tracey Deer, and Daniel Grou. John Griffin will series produce. Tracey Deer also serves as Indigenous consultant, alongside Katsitsionni Melissa Fox. IllumiNative will also consult on the series.

Sony Pictures Television will handle international sales.