‘The Chelsea Cowboy’: Charlotte Hope, Plan B, Charlie Creed-Miles, Sadie Frost Among Cast To Join Alex Pettyfer Pic Ahead Of Shoot

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Hope (Game Of Thrones), Charlie Creed-Miles (Giri/Haji), Plan B/Ben Drew (Harry Brown) and Sadie Frost (Waiting For Anya) are among cast to join UK biopic The Chelsea Cowboy.

As we revealed, Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), Poppy Delevingne (Riviera) and Filipina actress and singer Lovi Poe (Malaya) are leading cast.

The film will chart the rise and fall of underworld hard-man turned actor John Bindon, who despite a successful acting career and passionate romantic liaisons with members of high society, even royalty, was unable to leave his criminal past behind.

Also joining cast are Charley Palmer Rothwell (Dunkirk) as James Fox, Tamer Hassan (Layer Cake) as Salim, Warren Brown (Luther) as Priddle and Sadie Newman (Holmes & Watson) as Nina.

Hope will play Sandra, Creed Miles is Sir John Hodge, Ben Drew will be Roy Dennis and Frost plays Cissy Bindon.

Watch on Deadline

Leon Butler (100 Streets) has scripted and produces, with shooting set to commence in three weeks.

Producers are Life Begins Film Ltd, GCB films and Tell Me A Storey Productions, alongside Pettyfer (who plays Bindon) and James Ireland’s production company Dark Dreams Entertainment.

Executive producers include Idris Elba and Victor Glynn. Acclaimed photographer Rankin will be working on main cast portrait shots, on-set stills and the EPK.

“The team and I are delighted to welcome such a plethora of British talent on board. We have an exciting mix of youth and experience, with more names to come in the next few weeks,” said director Ben Cookson whose most recent film, Waiting for Anya, starred Anjelica Huston and Noah Schnapp.