Alanis Morissette Claims She Was Raped By Multiple Men In New HBO Documentary, Washington Post Reports

Singer/actress Alanis Morissette said she was raped by multiple men when she was a 15-year-old Canadian pop star in a new documentary for HBO, reports the Washington Post.

“It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part,” the singer says in the documentary. “I would always say I was consenting, and then I’d be reminded like ‘Hey, you were 15, you’re not consenting at 15.’” The legal age of consent in Canada is 16.

“Now I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re all pedophiles. It’s all statutory rape,’” she said.

Morissette did not reveal any identities of her alleged rapists. “I did tell a few people and it kind of fell on deaf ears,” the singer also revealed. “It would usually be a stand-up, walk-out-of-the-room moment.”

She has also long-resisted revealing who her hit song “You Oughta Know” is about, which has a line about oral sex in a theater. The song was part of her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, which sold more than 10 million copies and was later adapted into a Broadway play.

Watch on Deadline

The alleged rapes would have occurred before Morissette became a certified rock star. Before that, she appeared in five episodes of the Canadian teenage sketch comedy show You Can’t Do That On Television, which ran in reruns on Nickelodeon after its Ottawa TV run, and can still be seen on streamer Paramount+.

Morissette is reportedly upset with the documentary, and did not attend its Toronto Film Festival debut, according to the Washington Post report.