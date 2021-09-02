Aimee Carrero Boards Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry) has joined the cast of Searchlight’s The Menu.

The film, directed by Mark Mylod, is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centering on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu.

Previously announced cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo, Nicholas Hoult, and Hong Chau.

Carrero, a Puerto Rican/Dominican American actress from Miami, FL, has a long list of credits in both TV and film. On the small screen, she’s appeared in The Mentalist, The Americans, Level Up, and Young & Hungry, among others. And in The Last Witch Hunter, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Holidate, and most recently, Wander Darkly, for the big screen.

She’s most famously known for voicing Disney’s first Latina princess Elena of Avalor in the Disney Channel animated series of the same name, and for bringing to life the titular character in Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princess of Power.

Up next for Carrero is a recurring role in The Maid for Netflix set to be released Oct. 1, and the as-yet-untitled The Boys spin-off for Amazon Prime Video.

She is repped by Innovative Artists, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.