‘AEW: Dynamite’ Pins Down Its 2022 Premiere Date On TBS

TBS on Thursday set a premiere date for AEW: Dynamite, the weekly pro wrestling series that has been gaining in ratings during its current run on WarnerMedia sibling TNT. The series will now debut on TBS on January 5, 2022.

The network switch was originally announced in May, when TNT announced its latest All Elite Wrestling franchise series, AEW Rampage, would premiere in August. Since then, the network said Rampage, which now airs Fridays from 10-11 p.m. ET, has delivered the strongest ratings for the franchise since the AEW: Dynamite premiere in October 2019.

Until the switch in January, AEW Dynamite is airing new episodes Wednesdays from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. It also has seen strong ratings this season, up to series highs in total viewers and adults 18-49.

Most recently, Turner said, AEW: Dynamite has been the No. 1 cable program on Wednesdays in the demo for four weeks in a row.