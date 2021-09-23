Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

David Alan Grier To Headline & EP ‘A Soldier’s Play’ Limited Series Adaptation For Sony Pictures TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘AEW: Dynamite’ Pins Down Its 2022 Premiere Date On TBS

AEW Dynamite
"AEW Dynamite" All Elite Wrestling via YouTube

TBS on Thursday set a premiere date for AEW: Dynamite, the weekly pro wrestling series that has been gaining in ratings during its current run on WarnerMedia sibling TNT. The series will now debut on TBS on January 5, 2022.

The network switch was originally announced in May, when TNT announced its latest All Elite Wrestling franchise series, AEW Rampage, would premiere in August. Since then, the network said Rampage, which now airs Fridays from 10-11 p.m. ET, has delivered the strongest ratings for the franchise since the AEW: Dynamite premiere in October 2019.

Until the switch in January, AEW Dynamite is airing new episodes Wednesdays from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. It also has seen strong ratings this season, up to series highs in total viewers and adults 18-49.

Most recently, Turner said, AEW: Dynamite has been the No. 1 cable program on Wednesdays in the demo for four weeks in a row.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad