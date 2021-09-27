Fresh Off Her Tony Win, Adrienne Warren Finds Her Next Project In Viola Davis’ TriStar Pic ‘The Woman King’

Straight after winning the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Adrienne Warren has joined the cast of TriStar Pictures’ The Woman King, starring Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu. Sheila Atim also rounds out the cast, joining Lashana Lynch and John Boyega in the ensemble for director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The film is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story follows Nanisca, General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for. As the warrior cast is being rounded out, Warren and Atim will play warriors in Nanisca’s elite unit.

Based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens and current draft by Stevens and Prince-Bythewood, the film is being produced by Cathy Schulman though her Welle Entertainment. Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions are also producing.

Warren is an award-winning actress who was recently praised for her portrayal of Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which landed her first Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Warren also received a special Tony Award this year for her work as Co-Founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which was founded by members of the Broadway Community as a direct response to racism and police brutality in the U.S. It was recently announced that Warren will return to her widely acclaimed starring role for a limited engagement when the show reopens at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8.

Atim ecently appeared in Barry Jenkins’ celebrated limited series The Underground Railroad. She next will be seen in Academy Award winner Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, and Robert Zemeckis live-action version of Pinocchio, set for 2022.

Warren is represented by Gersh, Perennial Entertainment, and Peikoff Mahan. Atim is repped by Manuka & Tapestry.